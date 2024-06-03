Large Black Bear Spotted Near North County Trailway In Millwood

In an announcement on Monday, June 3, the New Castle Police Department said the bear was seen in the area of the North County Trailway in Millwood.

Despite the sighting, the bear will only be encouraged to leave the area if it creates a public disturbance, acts aggressively toward a human or pet, tries to enter a home, or is injured and cannot move to escape, according to New York State Environmental Conservation guidelines.

Thus, if the bear creates a problem, police will respond, the department said. Otherwise, residents should take the following precautions to avoid contact with it:

Do not feed the bear under any circumstances;

Clean up areas around garbage cans and do not put trash out overnight. Instead, put it out only on pickup days;

Take down or clean up all bird feeders for several weeks after a bear visit;

Feed pets inside the house and clean up all leftover food;

Those with bear problems should avoid cooking outside on a grill, clean it up, and store it in a bear-proof area for several weeks;

Stop adding refuse to your compost area and move it far from your house;

Move any pet food stored in outdoor sheds to a secure location.

