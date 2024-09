A series of 15-minute traffic stoppages on Route 133 between Henry Place and Route 9 in the town of New Castle are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 11, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The stoppages will last between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officials added.

They will allow for overhead wire work in the area.

