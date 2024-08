The rescue happened on Friday, Aug. 24 around 4:15 p.m., when first responders learned a hiker was injured and stuck in the woods at the back of Gedney Park in Chappaqua, according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Arriving crews brought a backboard and stokes to the hiker's location and safely took them out of the woods.

The hiker was later loaded on an awaiting ambulance, the department added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.