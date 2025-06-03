Former Fire Chief Of Millwood Department Dies: Served Over 6 Decades

Neil Francis Gollogly, a 60-year member and former chief of the Millwood Fire Department and US Navy veteran, died peacefully at home in Yorktown Heights just before sunrise on Sunday, June 1, at the age of 92, according to his obituary.

Millwood firefighters announced Gollogly's death on Tuesday, June 3. In a statement, the department said they would miss him for "his knowledge, voice of reason, kindness, and especially his infectious smile around the firehouse."

Born in 1932 in Tarrytown, Gollogly was the son of Scottish immigrants, Neil T. Gollogly and Anna Daly. From a young age, he embodied a commitment to service—delivering newspapers, serving as an altar boy at St. Theresa’s Parish, and excelling in track at North Tarrytown High School, his obituary said.

In 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he trained as an electrician and developed a lifelong love for the sea. After his service, he began working as an Electrician Foreman at Reader’s Digest and moved to Millwood, where he joined the Millwood Fire Company in 1958. He steadily rose through the ranks and became Fire Chief in 1969.

That same year brought tragedy: his beloved first wife Katherine (Kae) died in a car accident, leaving him a widowed father of five. His strength, faith, and unwavering sense of duty saw him through one of the most difficult times of his life.

In 1976, Gollogly remarried, finding love again with his wife of 49 years, Nan, and the couple later welcomed his sixth child.

A Leader in Fire Service and Community

Throughout his six-decade affiliation with the Millwood Fire Department, Gollogly held numerous roles, including Safety Officer, Company President, Treasurer, and Vice President of the Benevolent Board of Directors. He also served as a Fire Commissioner, where he played a key role in securing the property and planning for Station 2—a lasting legacy for future generations of first responders.

Beyond Millwood, Gollogly helped shape fire service traditions countywide. He was a charter member and leader of the Westchester County Parade Judges Association, serving as President, Vice President, Chaplain, and Chief Judge.

Gollogly is survived by his wife, Nan, and five children: Neil (Beth) Gollogly, Thomas Gollogly, Kathy (Stan) Heist, Marianne Reba, and Douglas (Kate) Gollogly; and daughter-in-law Sandy Gollogly. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren—Kate, Kelly, Kevin, Taylor, Neil, Kim, Scott, Erin, and Grace—and great-grandfather to one-year-old Pippen. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Galgano and son Kevin Gollogly.

Funeral Arrangements

A wake for Gollogly will be held on Friday, June 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home in Yorktown. A fire department service is also planned.

A funeral mass will then follow on Saturday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, Yorktown. Interment to follow in Sleepy Hollow.

Click here to read Gollogly's full obituary.

