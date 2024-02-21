Fish Tank Fire Ignites In Millwood Home

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 20 around 5 a.m., when the Millwood Fire Department was alerted of a fish tank fire at a residence in the hamlet.

Arriving crews soon determined that the blaze had been sparked by an overheated power strip underneath the tank and that the homeowner had been alerted of the fire by their smoke alarm. They were then able to quickly put out the blaze before crews arrived, according to the department.

Crews then helped ventilate the home and make sure no fire had spread beyond the tank's cabinet.

"Without functioning fire alarms, this fire may have grown larger and more dangerous before being detected," the department said.

The department did not say if the fish in the tank were injured.

