Fire Damages Building On Yeshiva Complex In New Castle

The fire happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, when a building on Nitra Road in the Yeshiva farm complex in the Town of New Castle went up in flames, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, which helped respond to the incident.

The response was complicated by the lack of fire hydrants on the property, firefighters said, forcing the use of tankers from Bedford Hills, Katonah, Millwood, and Yorktown in addition to Croton.

Firefighters responded for around two hours. More information about the blaze has not yet been released.

The building is on a religious campus called the Yeshiva Farm Settlement within New Castle. Though serviced by the Mount Kisco Fire Department, it is not in the town of Mount Kisco.

Another major fire on the property occurred in February 2017, when a school building was severely damaged by flames.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

