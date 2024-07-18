Driver Hospitalized After Striking Fire Hydrant On Road In Millwood

The crash happened in Millwood on Saturday, July 13 just before 10:30 a.m., when a vehicle struck a hydrant near the intersection of Seven Bridges Road and Millwood Road (Route 133), according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Arriving first responders and police found that the driver was suffering from a medical emergency and removed them from the vehicle before performing life-saving measures. The driver was later taken to a nearby hospital in a "conscious and alert state," the fire department said.

Firefighters then arrived and found that a hydrant had been severely damaged, causing water to flow onto the roadway. The road was then closed as water mains were shut off.

The New York State Department of Transportation later sent crews to clean heavy sediment debris from the road.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.