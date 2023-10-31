Couple Charged After Underage Drinking Party In Chappaqua, Police Say

Chappaqua residents Giuseppe and Yessenia Ciaramitaro, ages 49 and 51, respectively, were arrested on Saturday, Oct. 28 in connection with the party, New Castle Police announced.

According to the department, police received a call reporting an underage drinking party at a residence on Walden Hill just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Responding officers then found dozens of cars at the address, as well as hundreds of high school-age teenagers in the area either in possession of or near alcohol, authorities said.

The department also learned that two 16-year-old girls at the party had been taken to Northern Westchester Hospital for care related to intoxication, according to police.

Following their arrest, the couple were both charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. They were later processed and released, and are scheduled to appear in the Town of New Castle Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and more charges may result, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

