Construction Worker Seriously Injured After Falling In Foundation In Chappaqua

A worker was rescued after falling into an under-construction foundation in Northern Westchester. 

The foundation where the incident happened. 

 Photo Credit: Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 25 just after 1 p.m., when the worker fell at a construction site in Chappaqua on Hardscrabble Road, according to reports.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene and used a rope system to get the worker out of the foundation and into medical care, according to the Hartsdale Fire Department, which helped respond to the incident. 

The worker suffered serious injuries, according to firefighters from the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department. 

More information about the incident was not released.  

