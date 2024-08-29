Chappaqua's Ronald Tumpowsky, 49, Founded Nyc-based Monolith Marketing

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Powell Tumpowsky and two sons, Robert Henry Tumpowsky and Harrison Powell Tumpowsky of Chappaqua, his brother Paul Adam Tumpowsky of New York City, and his father Roy Stuart Tumpowsky of Delray Beach, FL.

Ron was born and raised in Rye Brook, NY and completed a Bachelor of Arts and Economics from Colgate University. A natural athlete and teammate, Ron competed at an elite level in both basketball and soccer throughout high school, and was a goalie on the Colgate varsity soccer team. He was a lifelong New York Rangers fan, a passion that he shared with his father, brother, and many close friends.

He was the founder and CEO of Monolith Marketing, a boutique marketing, partnership development and media consultancy based in New York City. Monolith was founded following Ron’s nearly two-decade career driving partnerships for global platforms including FIFA, NBA, and IMG Fashion.

Ron’s love of sports, design, food, and entertainment was eclipsed only by the love he felt for his family, especially his two sons. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and humor.

Ron is celebrated by all who knew him and will be remembered as an adoring husband, father, and friend.

