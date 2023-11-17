Chappaqua Native Peter Charles Neale Was An Avid Reader, Traveler, And A Man Of Deep Faith

He was the son of Richard Lewis Neale and Claudia Garesché Neale of Chappaqua, where he grew up amongst a large family of siblings and cousins.

Peter earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Iona College in New Rochelle. After working many years as a house painter, he began to travel across the U.S. and to pursue his deep interests in world history, music, comparative religion, and American life. Over the years he resided in Connecticut, Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

An avid reader, he particularly enjoyed historical biographies about men and women he admired. Among Peter’s many pursuits was his fascination with astronomy and space exploration. When he was very little he made up his own word for gazing at the night sky, “constellating.” He truly loved the outdoors and spent hours hiking and camping with friends all his life.

In summer he always planted a large vegetable garden full of colorful lettuce, peppers, beans, cucumber and corn. He shared his garden’s carefully tended bounty with his neighbors, church congregations, and family.

A deeply faithful person, Peter was devoted to Jesus Christ and his favorite book was the Holy Bible. Throughout his life, he supported many Christian outreach ministries and was a member of a church in all of his adopted communities. At the time of his death, Peter had recently become a new member of the United Methodist Church in Lewisburg, where he enjoyed the generous fellowship of its welcoming congregation.

Peter is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Anna Neale of Scotland, and by his older brother, Richard G. Neale (Ellen Herbert) of Snellville, GA, and his older sisters, Patricia Neale Van Clief (D.G.) of Charlottesville, VA, and Claudia (Tootie) F. Neale of Kingston, MA, along with many nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews—all of whom will remember “Uncle Pete” and the great affection he had for each of them. His encyclopedic memory was legendary and he never forgot his many family members’ birthdays... or anyone else’s.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his younger sister, Mary Corinne Neale.

A memorial service for Peter is being planned by the Neale family for the spring of 2024 in Chappaqua.

If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Peter’s name, please consider a gift to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, the Church of St. John and St. Mary, or the charity of your choice.

