Car Hits Tree On Saw Mill Parkway In Chappaqua: Victim Suffers Seizures During Crash Response

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 10 p.m., when a Toyota Corolla traveling north on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua between Route 120 and Reader's Digest Road swerved off the road and into a tree, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

Minutes after the crash, a Westchester County Police sergeant also traveling on the parkway noticed the car and surmised that the wreck had just occured since no other motorists had reported it.

Soon, WCPD Patrol and Emergency Service Unit officers responded and gave medical aid to the three occupants, who were identified as two men and woman ranging in age from 19 to 22 who are all Connecticut residents.

First responders also began working to extricate the three occupants from the vehicle, which had suffered extensive damage as a result of the crash. One of these occupants had been partially ejected from the car, O'Leary said.

The process to get the patients out of car was complicated by the presence of a steep slope, which made the vehicle unstable. Additionally, one of the occupants suffered numerous seizures during the extrication process before receiving medical care.

The three occupants were eventually successfully extricated and taken to Westchester Medical Center, where they now remain in critical conditon, according to O'Leary.

The cause of the crash was not identified by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

