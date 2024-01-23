Mostly Cloudy 33°

Car Goes Up In Flames On Busy Road In Millwood

Firefighters had to use a supply of thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a car fire on a busy Northern Westchester road. 

The blaze happened on Route 100 in Millwood.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Millwood Fire Co. #1
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 20 around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle caught on fire in Millwood on Route 100 (Somerstown Turnpike) in the area of Random Farms Drive. 

According to the Millwood Fire Department, arriving crews found all of the vehicle's occupants outside of the car and began stretching a line to begin putting out the blaze. 

To make sure there was enough water to put out the fire, another tanker soon arrived with an additional 3,000 gallons, firefighters said. The fire was eventually safely put out. 

The department later released a video showing the blaze on social media.

The cause of the fire was not released. 

