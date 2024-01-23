Car Goes Up In Flames On Busy Road In Millwood

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 20 around 1:30 p.m., when a vehicle caught on fire in Millwood on Route 100 (Somerstown Turnpike) in the area of Random Farms Drive.

According to the Millwood Fire Department, arriving crews found all of the vehicle's occupants outside of the car and began stretching a line to begin putting out the blaze.

To make sure there was enough water to put out the fire, another tanker soon arrived with an additional 3,000 gallons, firefighters said. The fire was eventually safely put out.

The department later released a video showing the blaze on social media.

The cause of the fire was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.