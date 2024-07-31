Car Fire Nearly Spreads To Garage At Home In Chappaqua

The blaze began on Tuesday, July 30, just before 7 p.m., when a vehicle went up in flames inside a Chappaqua residence on North Way, according to the Chappaqua Fire Department.

Responding fire crews found smoke pouring from the home's garage and were able to knock out the flames inside the car. Firefighters then pushed the vehicle out into the driveway and hosed it down to make sure the blaze was completely out.

After the car fire was dealt with, crews checked the house and confirmed flames did not damage it, the department said.

In addition to Chappaqua Fire, other departments that helped with the incident included the Pleasantville, Millwood, Thornwood, Mount Kisco, and Purchase Fire Departments, as well as Chappaqua Ambulance, Westchester EMS, and Valhalla EMS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.