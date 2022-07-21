Nationwide Recall Issued For Soup Product Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergen

A company recalled thousands of pounds of soup mix products because they contain an undeclared allergen.

MSI Express Inc. recalled about 16,498 pounds of chicken and rice soup mix products because they contain undeclared milk, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday, July 20.

The recall includes the company's "Knorr Professional Soup Du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken With Rice Soup Mix" with a Best By date of Jan. 19, 2024, for products distributed in the US, FSIS said.

The recalled soup mix products come in 1.29-pound plastic pouches and were produced on Jan. 19 and Jan. 31, FSIS said.

The recalled products have establishment number “P- 44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection, officials reported.

Officials said there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products.

FSIS said consumers should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

