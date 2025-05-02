Burglary Suspect At Large After Search In New Castle Neighborhood

The interrupted burglary was reported in the Kisco Park area of New Castle at around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, prompting a search of the suspect in the area, according to the New Castle Police Department.

Officers began an operation in the neighborhood, searching for a suspect described as a 5-foot-7 man wearing a white T-shirt.

Residents were urged to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to police.

By 7:36 p.m., police issued a follow-up advisory stating that they had cleared the area, and believe the suspect fled the neighborhood.

While the active search has ended, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are still asking anyone with information to contact the New Castle Police Department at 914-238-4423.

No injuries or arrests have been reported. Additional details about the burglary attempt have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

