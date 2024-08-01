Woman Shot To Death At Schenectady Home With Several Children Present

The incident happened in Schenectady, at a residence on Charles Street near Albany Street, at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Schenectady Police said officers responding to a shooting found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and a man with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, considered to be a person of interest in the shooting, was detained and taken to a hospital. Police did not elaborate on the nature of his injuries.

Neither person has been publicly identified and no charges have been filed. Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Several children were inside the home at the time but were not injured, police said. They are being cared for by a relative.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.