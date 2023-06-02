Woman Busted Driving Stolen Car While Drunk In Albany, Police Say

Troopers stopped Kelly Golden, of Albany, at around 10:40 p.m. Monday, May 29, for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation on Washington Avenue in Albany.

During their interaction, troopers determined that Golden was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her, according to State Police.

Testing later revealed she had a blood alcohol content of .08 percent.

Not long after, the owner of the vehicle showed up and told troopers that the car had been stolen from Third Street in Albany shortly before the traffic stop.

The vehicle was recovered and found to be undamaged.

Golden is charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Vehicle and traffic law violations

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Albany City Court on Monday, June 26, and was released.

