Woman Beaten To Death At Motel In Schenectady; Man Charged With Murder

Schenectady Police were called about an unresponsive woman at the Imperial Motel on State Street at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, July 21.

The victim, 49-year-old Renee Stratton, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she had suffered blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Schenectady Police announced that they had arrested 40-year-old Corydon Carlton, of Glens Falls in Warren County, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Carlton was being held at the Schenectady County jail.

