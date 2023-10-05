Mostly Cloudy 73°

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Convenience Store In Latham

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store in the region.

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store in Latham. Photo Credit: Unsplash via giorgiotrovato
Michael Mashburn
The third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold in Albany County in Latham, at the Airport Mobil located at 1114 Troy-Schenectady Road.

It was sold for the drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, New York Lottery announced.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

