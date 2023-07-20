Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Latham Convenience Store

A second-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Albany County in Latham, at the Cumberland Farms located at 1159 Troy Schenectady Road, New York Lottery announced.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers minus the Powerball.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are 7-10-11-13-24 and the Powerball is 24.

One winning ticket for the estimated $1.08 billion jackpot was sold in California, at a convenience store in downtown Los Angeles, lottery officials said.

The mystery winner had not come forward as of Thursday, July 20. They have one year to claim their massive prize.

As is customary, the store that sold the winning ticket received a bonus check for $1 million during a ceremony held Thursday.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.