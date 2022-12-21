Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Could Cause Outages In Region, Central Hudson Says

As a strong pre-Christmas storm and cold front approaches, Central Hudson is warning customers in the region to prepare for power outages and is readying crews to fix them.

The warning comes as forecasts call for a cold front to bring damaging wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and heavy downpours, starting on Thursday night, Dec. 22, and lasting through Friday, Dec. 23, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind could cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines and disrupt service, Central Hudson officials said.

To prepare for the nasty weather, Central Hudson is readying crews and stocking supplies in addition to coming up with an approved storm plan, according to officials.

"We know reliable electrical service is vital to our customers, especially during the holidays when gathering with loved ones," said Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne.

"In addition to our full complement of internal and contract crews, we have secured nearly 100 additional mutual assistance line workers and we are maintaining regular contact with local emergency responders. If outages occur, we will be ready to address them as efficiently and safely as possible," Hawthorne said.

If residents do lose power, Central Hudson officials said that people should "exercise caution" and not use outdoor grills or gas-powered generators indoors because they pose a fire and safety hazard, as they give off carbon monoxide gas.

Residents should also stay 30 feet away from any downed power lines, and assume that they are live, officials said.

Officials gave additional tips for those who lose power:

Charge electronic devices;

Keep a flashlight and batteries handy;

Have a battery-powered radio;

Buy food that does not require refrigeration or cooking;

Keep refrigerators closed as much as possible to keep food fresh for longer;

Fill bathtubs with water as a reserve.

Anyone who loses power can report it to Central Hudson by clicking here or calling 845-452-2700.

