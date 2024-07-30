Update: Woman Stabbed Man Found Dead On Albany Roadway, Police Say

Emergency crews in Albany were called about someone lying in the roadway near the intersection of Commerce Avenue and North Manning Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Officers found the man face down and unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Hours later, Albany Police identified the man as 41-year-old Donnell Lewis, of Albany.

An investigation found that Lewis was riding in a car with 33-year-old Ashley Mowatt when the two got into an argument and Mowatt stabbed him in the neck, killing him, police said.

Mowatt allegedly then dumped his body before fleeing in the vehicle, which was later found parked several blocks away, near Sherman and Quail streets.

Police located her near Central and Lexington avenues and arrested her on suspicion of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Albany Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

