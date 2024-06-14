Trio Sells Fentanyl-Laced Heroin In Troy, Police Say

In Rensselaer County, Troy Police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon, June 13, at a home in the Lansingburgh neighborhood, on 5th Avenue near 118th Street.

The search followed a “lengthy investigation” into reported drug sales at the property, police said.

Inside, officers allegedly found evidence that tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl.

The following suspects were arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug:

David Arrington, age 58, of Troy

Laura White-Pullen, age 54, of Troy

Robert Murray, age 59, of Troy

“These arrests are demonstrative of our ongoing pursuit of dangerous drug dealers within our community,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

“Our hope is these arrests serve as a deterrent for those who choose to peddle narcotics within our neighborhoods and that the confiscation of this fentanyl-laced heroin will prevent harm to any individual that would have otherwise come in contact with it.”

