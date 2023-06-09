Mostly Cloudy 66°

Tragic Update: Missing Troy Man Found Dead

Nearly a week after a 55-year-old man from the region went missing, the search for him has ended in tragedy.

Michael Hart, age 55, was found dead in a wooded area in South Troy, police announced Friday, June 9.
Rensselaer County resident Michael Hart, of Troy, had last been seen at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, on Marvin Avenue in Troy, according to police.

On Friday, June 9, Troy Police announced that search crews found Hart dead in a wooded area in South Troy.

His death is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said in a statement.

In their initial alert seeking tips, police stated that Hart was developmentally disabled and may be in need of medical attention.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Hart’s family & friends as they confront this unexpected loss,” Barker said.

The Troy Police Department is asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-270-4421.

