Tip Helps Nab 25-Year-Old With Illegal Gun, Drugs, Over $20K In Troy, Police Say

In Rensselaer County, Richawn McClain, age 25, of Troy, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Troy Police officers were called to the area of River and Rensselaer streets after someone submitted an anonymous tip on the agency’s website reporting suspicious activity.

During their investigation, detectives identified McClain as the suspect. A surveillance team spotted him a short time later and arrested him without incident.

McClain was found with oxycodone pills and an illegal handgun loaded with 13 rounds, as well as white powder containing cocaine and fentanyl, according to police.

He was also found to be carrying over $20,000 in cash.

Police charged him with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

McClain was scheduled to be arraigned in Troy City Court on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker thanked the community member for recognizing the suspicious activity and reporting it to police.

“Together this partnership was able to arrest a suspect dealing deadly poison within our neighborhoods and who willingly possessed an illegal and loaded handgun while doing so,” Barker said.

“It is through these relationships we will continue to address violence and illegal activity within our community.”

