Taxidermist Admits Improperly Disposing Of Animals, Other Violations At Glenville Business

The Schenectady County business owner, who operates a taxidermy company in Glenville on Scotch Bush Road, pleaded guilty and paid a fine for Environmental Conservation Law violations on Monday, Oct. 3.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), officers executed a search warrant at the business in April 2023.

Inside, they reportedly found animal parts that were improperly disposed of and susceptible to Chronic Wasting Disease, which affects deer, elk, reindeer, and moose.

The owner also admitted failing to keep required taxidermy records and failing to report game harvest.

DEC officials did not identify the business owner, but records show the address is tied to Drop Tine Custom Taxidermy, registered to owner Joseph Russel.

In addition to accepting the guilty plea, Russell also paid a $525 fine.

According to the DEC, Russell and his attorney are cooperating with Glenville Police regarding multiple charges of petit larceny and an alleged scheme to defraud taxidermy customers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.