Suspect Nabbed In String Of Arsons, Thefts In Troy

The majority of incidents occurred overnight Tuesday, June 20, in Rensselaer County, in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, according to Troy Police.

Four separate fires were reportedly set inside vehicles. Several belongings were also stolen from the cars.

No buildings were involved and there were no reports of injuries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, police announced that 44-year-old George Leque, of Troy, was arrested after being identified through surveillance footage taken near the crime scenes.

Detectives are now working to determine whether he was responsible for other crimes in Troy.

“The defendant is alleged to have committed several incredibly serious offenses over the course of several days and his capture is the direct result of an exhaustive investigation that led to the discovery of additional crimes of theft,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

“It is another example that our community will not stand for those that willingly act in a manner that puts others in danger.”

Leque was arraigned Tuesday in Troy City Court on the following charges:

Three counts of arson

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Criminal possession of stolen property

Identity theft

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail.

Troy Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-270-4421.

