Support Rising For 'Generous' Owner Of Cohoes Business Heavily Damaged In Fire

Now, the Albany County business owner, who runs Shelly’s Cut and Style in Cohoes, is in need of help herself after an apartment fire above her shop in late July 2023 caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Though firefighters were able to put out the flames, their efforts sent a cascade of water onto the floors below and into her business, Wojcik’s daughter, Abby Houser, recounted on a GoFundMe.

“While emergency responders diffused the fire, customers and peers helped and ran inside to retrieve what they could in the little time they had,” Houser said.

“My mom also made it a point to grab a fire relief kit from her donation pile for one of the residents from the fire. In a time of complete disarray, my mom still had other people's best interest in mind.”

A native of Cohoes, Wojcik is well known in the community as a “kind, generous individual,” Houser said.

“She has been helping victims of fires for years now, and she consistently donates to locals in need.”

Houser said any money raised will go toward needed repairs or other expenses associated with the fire.

“Any help is appreciated as we support one of our local businesses through these hard times,” she said.

The GoFundMe has a goal of raising $5,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

