Support Grows For Beloved Troy Chef Battling Second Cancer Bout With 'Drive, Determination'

Rensselaer County resident Kyle MacPherson, age 39, of Troy, initially went to the emergency room in late June 2023 after experiencing back pain.

Doctors eventually broke the news that he had stage 4 non-small cell carcinoma, a common lung cancer that had spread to his spine.

“Just ‘cause this news is pretty devastating, it will not stop my will to beat this (expletive) again,” MacPherson told his followers.

The diagnosis came nearly 20 years after he went into remission from bone cancer following surgery and countless rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

“So to hear those words again, at only 39 years old, brings back all those feelings and memories of the long fight Kyle endured over twenty years ago,” Kevin Mealy said.

In early July 2023, a surgical team placed cement on his vertebrae in order to stabilize the destruction the tumor had caused.

“This is a giant leap in my pain management and will allow me to tackle chemo and radiation therapy,” MacPherson told his followers, adding that his pain had gone down significantly.

That exuberance was short lived, however, as MacPherson was rushed to the hospital a week later after finding himself struggling to breathe.

A potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism, or blood clot in the lung, was the culprit, doctors told him. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

“This was a close call for me, one that makes me think about what truly matters in life,” he said in an update on GoFundMe.

MacPherson has since undergone three rounds of radiation. He admits the treatment has left him feeling fatigued at times but said he’s confident it will bring an end to his pain.

“Kyle is facing this diagnosis with the drive and determination he brings everyday as a chef and to his business,” Mealy said.

That business is Field Notes in Troy, which partners with local farms to serve direct-from-the-field dinners and brunches. The business is now on hold while MacPherson undergoes treatment.

“The great financial burden this will cause is still unknown,” Mealy said, adding that he created the GoFundMe campaign to help MacPherson’s family with the growing medical and travel expenses between Troy and New York City.

“No one should have to face this alone,” he said. “Your contribution will have a lasting impact, offering hope and strength. Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and unwavering support.”

As of Wednesday, July 19, the fundraiser had collected more than $33,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

More than 200 people have also joined the “Team Kyle MacPherson” Facebook page, where he posts updates on his treatment and followers regularly share encouraging messages.

