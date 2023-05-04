Student Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Schenectady High School, Police Say

The Schenectady City School District contacted police shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, to report that a threat had been made against the high school.

According to Schenectady Police, district officials were alerted by the software Gaggle, which monitors students’ school-issued devices for harmful content, about a threatening email it had uncovered.

In the email, the juvenile suspect threatened to “shoot up the school,” police said.

Community engagement officers from the school went to the suspect's address and determined that there was no threat.

It was not immediately clear if the juvenile is a student at the high school or another school in the district.

The suspect was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Investigators said no further information on the juvenile would be made public due to their age.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.