String Of Overnight Car Fires In Troy Under Investigation

Four separate fires were reported inside vehicles early Wednesday morning, June 21, in Rensselaer County, in the village of Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police.

No structures were involved and there were no reports of injuries.

“Our detectives have begun their investigation in an attempt to determine if the fires are related, any potential evidence involved and the identity of any potential suspects,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said in a statement.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives are reviewing footage from several surveillance cameras that are located near where the fires occurred.

“In addition to the investigative tasks underway, there will be an increased police presence in the Lansingburgh community in response to these incidents in hopes of aiding the investigation and providing reassurance to the community members in Lansingburgh,” Barker said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421 or report online at TroyPD.org.

