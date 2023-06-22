Mostly Cloudy 80°

Stranger In Shower: Woman Entered Brunswick Home, Bathed Herself, Police Say

A homeowner in the region got quite the surprise when they discovered a stranger bathing herself in their home.

A Troy woman is accused of entering a stranger's house in Brunswick and using their shower on Friday, June 16.
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16 in Rensselaer County, at a home in Brunswick.

New York State Police were contacted by the homeowner, who told troopers that a woman had entered their home without permission and used the shower.

When troopers arrived, they found the suspect, 34-year-old Jessica Wise, of Troy, still inside the bathroom.

As they were arresting her, troopers found her to be in possession of a glass smoking device containing drug residue, police said.

Nobody was injured during the incident and there was no damage done to the home.

Wise is charged with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was released with an appearance ticket to the Brunswick Town Court on Wednesday, July 12 and was later released from custody.

