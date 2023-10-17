SNL Alum Pete Davidson Set To Perform In Albany

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum is set to perform three stand-up comedy shows in New York in the coming weeks.

Capital Region

First up will be the Capital Region, where Davidson will perform at Albany’s Hart Theatre at the Egg on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Long Island

He’s then scheduled to take the stage on Long Island Monday, Nov. 6, for two shows at Huntington’s The Paramount, at 7 and 9 p.m.

Davidson has been cracking up comedy crowds since 2013, a year before he landed the cast member gig at SNL. He spent eight years at the iconic sketch-comedy show before departing in 2022.

A native of Staten Island, he has appeared in several films, including The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fast X.

He also starred in and executive produced the comedy film Big Time Adolescence and co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island.

He is also the creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the comedy series Bupkis, currently airing on Peacock.

Tickets to Davidson's show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.