Slingerlands Man Molested 6-Year-Old, Photographed Her Genitals, Feds Say

Albany County resident Daniel Fuino, of Slingerlands, was indicted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation in Albany federal court in November 2023.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District announced the charges Tuesday, Nov. 28, following an investigation by FBI Albany’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to prosecutors, Fuino repeatedly molested the victim between 2022 and May 2023, starting when the girl was 6 years old.

He is also accused of taking pictures of the girl’s genitals.

The victim reported the alleged abuse to her elementary school after students were given a presentation on inappropriate touching and sexual contact.

Fuino, who has been in federal custody since May 2023, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to between 15 years and life in prison.

