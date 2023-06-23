Mostly Cloudy 80°

Shot In Foot: Man Injured In Schenectady Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in the region that sent a man to the hospital.

Schenectady Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Mason Avenue and Avenue B on Thursday night, June 22.
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in Schenectady, near Mason Avenue and Avenue B.

According to Schenectady Police, officers were investigating a report of shots fired near the Franklin School Apartments when a man showed up to Ellis Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the foot and the injury was considered non-life-threatening, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim and shooter know each other or if the attack was random.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Friday, June 23.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-788-6566.

