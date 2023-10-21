ShopRite To Close 5 Capital Region Locations: Here's Rundown

The closures, scheduled for early December, are all in the Capital Region, according to a report by Winsight Grocery Business: Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush.

The closures are due to underperforming sales, the report said.

ShopRite, which launched in the mid-940s, has stores in six states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

