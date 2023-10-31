Shoplifter Carjacks Victim At Delmar Business Before Leading Police Chase, Cops Say

The Albany County incident started Wednesday, Oct. 25, at a CVS store in Delmar, located on Delaware Avenue, according to Bethlehem Police.

Officers were initially called about a shoplifter. However, within moments the incident escalated into a carjacking when the female suspect and an accomplice forcibly stole a victim’s car from the parking lot, police said.

Officers spotted the stolen car a short time later and attempted a stop, but the driver, 39-year-old Betsy Jablonski, continued driving, according to police.

New York State Police troopers and Albany County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit as Jablonski continued driving onto the Thruway.

When the duo reached exit 24, they reportedly fled the car on foot.

Officers found Jablonski hiding in a wooded area. She was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

The passenger was not located.

Jablonski, of Delanson in Schenectady County, was arrested Friday, Oct. 27, on the following charges:

Robbery (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of conspiracy (felony and misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief (felony)

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operation (misdemeanor)

Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations

Following arraignment, she was taken to the Albany County jail on $10,000 bail.

At the time of her arrest, she was wanted on six different warrants.

Bethlehem Police are still trying to identify the passenger who fled from the car. That person had not been arrested as of Tuesday, Oct. 31.

