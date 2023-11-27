New Update: Missing North Greenbush Woman Found

A woman from the region who had been missing nearly 24 hours has been found.

Rensselaer County resident Emily Dziamba, age 30, of North Greenbush, had last been seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

In an update Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, North Greenbush Police said Dziamba was located "safe and sound."

"We appreciate everyone's assistance with finding her quickly," the department said on Facebook.

No other details were given.

Original story:

Police are trying to locate a woman from the region who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Rensselaer County resident Emily Dziamba, age 30, of North Greenbush, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

She is believed to be driving a 2016 Chevy Trax SUV with New York registration GPK-6600, according to North Greenbush Police.

The vehicle has a sticker on the rear window that reads, “Mountain Girl.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police at 518-283-5323.

