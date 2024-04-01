Albany County resident Tabitha King, age 41, of Colonie, was last seen in Albany on Friday, March 29, after being dropped off for an appointment, according to Colonie Police.

King is 5-foot-1 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754.

