Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School

A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice.

During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student pulled a kitchen knife out of his pocket and cut the other student before fleeing the school, according to a district message sent to parents.

The injured student required “minor” medical treatment and went home with a parent, officials said.

Immediately following the attack, the school implemented a hold in place order requiring students and staff to remain in their current location.

Community engagement officers, who are members of the Schenectady Police Department, responded and are still attempting to locate the suspect, school officials said.

No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 7.

The department did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment.

“The safety of our students is a top priority,” school officials said in their statement to parents.

“As always, we encourage everyone to report anything that doesn't seem right or is suspicious. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to call.”

