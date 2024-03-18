Schenectady Man Who Confessed To Sexually Abusing Child Gets Over Decade In Prison

Schenectady resident Juan Garcia-Pleitez, age 41, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Schenectady County Court on Wednesday, March 13.

It followed his guilty plea to one count of criminal sexual act, a felony, in January.

Prosecutors said Garcia-Pleitez engaged in anal sex with a child under the age of 13 who was known to him in August 2023.

In a conversation with her mother on Aug. 3, 2023, the victim said that the man had abused her the day prior in the family’s attic. The mother immediately removed her children from the apartment and called the police.

An investigation by the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau included a sexual assault examination that corroborated Garcia-Pleitez as the abuser.

In addition to his prison time, Garcia-Pleitez was sentenced to 20 years of parole and must register as a sex offender. The judge also issued a 40-year order of protection on behalf of the victim.

