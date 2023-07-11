'Sadness, Anger' After 8 Fatal Drug Overdoses In 8 Days Reported In Schenectady

All eight deaths occurred in Schenectady between Saturday, July 1, and Saturday, July 8, according to police.

The most recent occurred in the city’s Stockade neighborhood. An autopsy revealed that the person died from drug intoxication.

“Each of these overdoses have left a wake of sadness and anger throughout our community,” police said, adding that overdoses have occurred in neighborhoods across Schenectady, including in Bellevue, Hamilton Hill, Downtown, Mont Pleasant, and Northside.

“The victims have been from right here in Schenectady, and from outside of the area.”

According to police, the deaths have involved heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid that is nearly 100 times stronger than morphine and has led to a spike in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years, according to the DEA.

The Schenectady Police Department said it will continue working with the Schenectady County Office of Community Services and Catholic Charities to connect those suffering from drug addiction to harm reduction services “without judgment, stigma, or fear of arrest.”

“Though these incidents are devastating to our community, there are ways you can help by not only providing tips for our investigators, but also learning more about overdoses and what we can all do to help prevent them,” police said.

The department is also offering free training on how to use naloxone, commonly referred to by its brand name Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Participants will be given their own naloxone kit.

The training session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Schenectady County Public Library, located at 99 Clinton Street.

