'Run-Down To Remarkable': New Eatery In Albany Promises 'Escape From Ordinary'

A new restaurant in the region promising a "culinary adventure" is garnering positive reviews days after opening.

Out of Town Bistro in Albany held its grand opening on Saturday, June 29.

 Photo Credit: Google users LaKeysha Marshall, Lakeia Madison-Newkirk
Out of Town Bistro – located in Albany at 258 Lark Street – held its grand opening Saturday, June 29.

“Escape the ordinary and embark on a culinary adventure where each dish tells a story of flavors discovered from afar,” reads its Facebook bio. “Out of Town Bistro invites you to explore the world through tantalizing dishes crafted with passion and creativity.”

Among the tantalizing dishes that diners can choose from are chicken wings, grilled or fried shrimp, or salmon served with your choice of macaroni and cheese, collard greens, or sweet yams. Each meal also comes with cornbread.

Days before opening, owner Kevin Skeen shared a Facebook video touting an impressive interior makeover that transformed the space formerly occupied by Bombers Burrito Bar with black walls featuring colorful murals and neon signs.

“From run-down to remarkable,” Skeen said.

Though the business has yet to get its website or Yelp page up and running, reviews are already coming in on its Facebook page.

“Went for my birthday. Definitely had some good food,” Marshay Brathwaite wrote. “I recommend trying them out.”

Out of Town Bistro is open daily. Find out more on its Facebook page.

