Routine Traffic Stop Lands 5 Troy Teens In Handcuffs; No Room Left In Juvenile Jail

The teens — ages 15 to 17 — were stopped near the Griswold Heights Apartments in Troy as officers have upped their presenece there following recent violence, Troy police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found one of the guns in the floorboard and a second in the waistband of one the 15 year old. That gun was reported stolen, authorities said.

The teen's identities were not released because of their age. They were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, Troy police said. The 15 year old also was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

The boys were released from jail pending their trial because there was no room to house them in a secure juvenile detention center, Troy police said.

Troy police ask anyone with information on a crime to contact detectives at 518-270-4777 or online at troypd.org.

