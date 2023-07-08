Road Rage Shooting: Driver Opens Fire On Albany Highway, Causing Both Cars To Crash, Police Say

The Albany County incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on I-90 in Albany, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said Jordan McCullen, of East Nassau in Rensselaer County, was driving his Toyota Camry on the freeway when he got into a road rage altercation with another driver in a Lexus sedan.

McCullen reportedly brandished a gun before shooting in the victim’s direction.

The cars then crashed into one another, disabling both. There were no reports of injuries.

A State Police K9 later found the gun near the crash site.

McCullen was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Menacing

He was arraigned at the Albany City Court on Wednesday, July 5, and was ordered held at the Albany County jail without bail.

New York State Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call the agency at 518-457-6811 or email CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

