Restaurant Dubbed As 'Out-Of-Body Experience' Opens In Capital Region

The Roosevelt Room, located at 112 North Greenbush Road in Troy, Rensselaer County, opened on Aug. 1, 2023.

Opening a fine-dining restaurant is no small feat, but co-owners (and father-son duo) Mike and Michael Moscatiello and chef Noah Frese decided they wanted to fill the “niche” that was missing in Rensselaer County, as they told the Albany Business Review.

In its first few months, taking that chance has already appeared to have been worth it.

“Truly, an out-of-body experience,” wrote Lisa C. of Albany on The Roosevelt Room’s Yelp page.

She described the eclectic space as a “very inviting, tasteful atmosphere staffed with highly trained, engaging people,” and though she left the restaurant a full five stars, she noted that the food was “BEYOND five stars.”

Though it may only have a handful of Yelp reviews since its opening, The Roosevelt Room has managed to maintain a five-star rating across both Yelp and Facebook, while others still have raved about the eatery on Instagram.

Staple dishes like the Nashville hot oysters, Wagyu “bikini” sandwiches (featuring shishito jam and manchego), and pistachio-encrusted rack of lamb are served in a stylish but not stuffy way and taste as good as they look.

Pauline L. of Albany wrote on Yelp that Chef Frese “combines ingredients and seasonings for extraordinary results. The meals are also beautifully plated.”

Both her and her husband’s meals — a salmon meal and filet mignon, respectively — were “cooked perfectly.”

In early October 2023, The Roosevelt Room debuted its fall menu, including tuna carpaccio, caviar cones, and Chilean sea bass with nut brown butter, butternut squash pureé, and root vegetable hash.

Whether a seasonal item, a new take on a classic, or a Roosevelt Room staple, one thing seems to be clear: the caliber of food is next-level.

One Yelp user wrote, “Finally a restaurant worth reviewing! Excellent fine dining experience that makes you want to go back again soon,” while another said they “didn’t know food could taste so good!”

Additionally, The Roosevelt Room offers a variety of creative cocktails (and mocktails, for those looking for an alcohol-free night).

Between the aesthetics, friendly staff, and delicious food, The Roosevelt Room has burst onto not just the fine dining scene but is now on the map for foodies far and wide.

“We were stuffed, blown away, and satisfied,” said Corie Y. of Albany on Yelp, who described the delightful she tried as “delightful,” “beautiful,” “indulgent,” and “unctuous.”

“I would highly recommend checking this place out,” she wrote, “We were here over two hours and had an incredible time. Amazing.”

The Roosevelt Room is open Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.