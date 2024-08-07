Partly Cloudy 76°

Raw Milk From HuHill Farm Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

State officials are warning people not to consume unpasteurized raw milk that was sold by a New York farm due to possible bacteria concerns.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Pezibear
Michael Mashburn
Routine testing revealed the presence of bacteria in unpasteurized milk that was sold by Montgomery County’s HuHill Farm in Fort Plain, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The farm was prohibited from selling raw milk until further testing indicated it was free of the harmful bacteria.

No illnesses connected to the recall had been reported to the agency as of Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The particular bacteria found, Campylobacter jejuni, can cause a number of adverse health issues like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start two to five days after ingestion.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets encouraged anyone who purchased raw milk from HuHill Farm to throw it out and call the farm at 518-860-8098.

