Stacy Wilder, age 49, of Albany, served nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine in the Northern District of New York in January 2003. She received a full pardon from the president.

Had she been sentenced under current law and sentencing guidelines, Wilder would have received a significantly lower sentence, the White House said.

Since serving her time, Wilder has worked as a payroll examiner and in related roles in state government, earning promotions and positive feedback from her supervisors, according to the White House.

“She contributes money and goods to organizations that support the unhoused, animals, and veterans,” the White House said. “Community members and neighbors describe her as trustworthy, hard-working, good-hearted, and someone who is always willing to help others.”

Biden also commuted the sentence of Ulster County resident Margaret Ann Vandyke, of Ellenville.

Vandyke was sentenced to five years in federal prison in January 2022 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Her sentence will now expire on Thursday, Aug. 22.

