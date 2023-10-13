Popular Troy Eatery Closes After 16 Years: 'Thank You From Bottom Of Our Heart'

Rensselaer County eatery Muza, located in Troy at 1300 15th Street, announced the closure in a Facebook post Tuesday, Oct. 10, five months after what was supposed to be a temporary shuttering.

“To all of our loyal customers and staff throughout the years, we have made the difficult decision to close the Muza doors indefinitely," the Muza family said in a statement.

"We are incredibly thankful for all of the support the last 16 years. Muza would not have existed without you! Thank you from the bottom of our heart for all of the unforgettable memories.”

The restaurant said customers with gift cards have until Thursday, Nov. 30, to reach out for reimbursement.

Opened in 2007, Muza specialized in classic Polish dishes, including pierogi, stuffed cabbage, and kielbasa, according to its website.

Popular entrees included the chicken marsala, beef goulash, pork schnitzel, and crepes.

The restaurant had garnered over 130 reviews on Yelp and held a cumulative 4.5 stars out of 5 on the website.

News of the closure prompted a flood of comments from longtime customers on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“So very sorry to read this. We had so many fantastic dinners with family and friends at Muza, such great memories and for that we thank you so very much,” Claudia Kaczmarek Fletcher, of Brunswick, said.

“Nothing beats food made with love and there was an abundance of it each time we visited or ordered takeout,” reads another comment. “All the best to the family and thanks for the delicious memories!!”

More information can be found on Muza’s website.

